There’s a classic experiment that puts a volunteer in the dilemma of deciding what to do with a wagon careening out of control toward five workers who can’t see it. The volunteer observes the scene from the top of a bridge with another person. If he pushes him onto the tracks, that guy will die, but he will stop the car and save five lives. When the experiment is conducted with people who speak two languages ​​and respond in their mother tongue, 20% decide that sacrificing one person is acceptable for saving five. When they respond in their second language, the figure rises to 33%. The effect is explained because, when speaking a foreign language, you tend to make less emotional and more utilitarian decisions.

This important change in an area as personal as morality shows that language is not just a way of perceiving the world or codifying it. Each language activates different neural regions that can change the way we relate to our surroundings. Borges defended that Englishmore synthetic and direct, produced a more defined and powerful evocation of reality, while in Spanish it was entangled by localisms that offered many synonyms, but no more possibilities of expressing themselves precisely.

Viorica Marian has directed the Bilingualism and Psycholinguistics Research Laboratory at Northwestern University in Chicago (USA) since 2000, where she systematically studies these differences. One of the starting points for the Moldovan-born Marian is that psycholinguistics has long focused on monolingual people, most of them in the US but less common in the rest of the world. The researcher herself remembers that reality is a recreation produced by our brain and that different languages ​​activate different neural networks. In the latest study of her, published in the magazine Science Advancesshows how both bilingual and monolingual people group and remember words that sound the same, even though their meaning is different.

English speakers who did not speak another language, for example, when they heard the word candle (candle in English), in addition to that word, they paid attention to a similar word like candy (sweets), even though it has a completely different meaning. In bilinguals who also speak Spanish, things get complicated, because their interest is also directed to the words of their other language. For example, in the case of candlein addition to candyhis attention was drawn to the word padlock.

These results suggest that “in bilinguals, both languages ​​are still active and this also influences memory, because people who spoke two languages, when asked about the objects on the list that we had shown them, remembered them better than monolinguals”, says Matías Fernandez-Duque, first author of the work. These data, says Fernández-Duque, point to greater cognitive flexibility in people who use two languages, something that has physiological effects. “There are studies that have seen that the onset of Alzheimer’s effects in bilinguals is delayed up to five years compared to monolingual individuals with similar conditions,” he exemplifies.

This study shows, according to the authors, “that language experience not only influences how people perceive their environment, but also what they remember in the long term.” “This may partly explain why the same event can be remembered differently by different people,” they add. As other results from Marian’s team suggest, learning a second language changes our brains, the way we feel and remember, and even the decisions we make.

In the coming years, simultaneous translation technologies are likely to reduce interest in learning other languages. In a further step towards the homogenization of the global population, polyglots, now a multitude, may begin to be a rarity. Worldwide, only 1% of the 6,000 registered languages ​​have more than half a million speakers, and only 10% exceed 100,000. “If we think that languages ​​affect how we think, losing a language is not just losing a way to access a culture. A way of seeing the world is also lost”, says Fernández-Duque. “I think it’s important that we think about how to protect these endangered languages,” she concludes.

