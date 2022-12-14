The approach sounds attractive: open a preferential lane in Mazatlán so that collective public transport can travel through it, such as trucks and even ambulances. This proposal is made by the businessmen who are members of Coparmex Mazatlán, who seek to improve the road chaos that exists throughout the port due to the large number of private cars and motorcycles, public transport. The proposal is to start in January with a pilot section possibly on Gutiérrez Nájera avenue. Let’s see what turns out. To begin with, it is not only the disposition of public transport operators and concessionaires, but also of citizens who respect whereabouts, as well as not encroaching on the lane. Yesterday they also presented it to the mayor Édgar González, who was interested, but he and his team were left analyzing.

The one who walks with the Christmas spirit to everything he gives is Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. In addition to announcing that he is going to give away 30 million pesos of the 130 million pesos that he authorized to lend to the Mazatlan City Hall to pay bonuses and some debts. Yesterday he brought a large amount of support to the community of Santa María in Rosario, from pantries, fans, blankets, cots, to a small inn with toys and sweets for children. It must be remembered that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be supervising the works of the Santa María dam on December 18 and the governor went yesterday to see the conditions of the road and how its inhabitants were.

On the tour that continued Mazatlanwhere he inaugurated the paving of a 4.6 kilometer section in the Santa Rosa Avenuethe governor Ruben Rocha He continued to be generous and promised the inhabitants of the 26 neighborhoods that benefit from the section enabled the introduction of public services that they lack. There he informed them that the facilities of the Islas Marías would be inaugurated on Friday, and although since Mazatlan A ferry will leave to make transfers and tours to that old prison, the authorities will leave through the San Blas pier in Nayarit.

ANDThe retreat of the megatopes in front of a well-known hotel in the Golden Zone divides opinions. While some argue that they should not withdraw because they serve to cross more safely the tourism or the citizen of Mazatlan, others applaud because those pedestrian crossings, as they are also called. they only hindered the traffic in the area, since being so high, many vehicles climbed very carefully so as not to damage their cars. Citizens may never agree, but Édgar González’s decision to order their removal has been highly recognized by many motorists in particular. Now they will need to put the traffic lights in that area that were off to work, otherwise the chaos will continue. For now, on Thursday they promised to conclude the removal of the four mega-tops and correctly rehabilitate the area.

