A landslide company evicts more than 70 people, including several children, from a hotel in Mallorca

An operation formed by about fifty workers from a company Desokupa has attended this morning to the Bellevue Club del Puerto de Alcúdia (Mallorca) Hotel to evict the dozens of people, including twelve minors and many vulnerable and without a habitation alternative, which ‘live ‘For months in the Neptune II building, one of the 17 that make up the hotel complex, after being allegedly scammed by another’ Okupa ‘. At the moment, some 70 people have already abandoned the facilities.

Hired by the hotel owners, the members of the Guardians Control Security company have appeared at the facilities to try to mediate a solution with the tenants who have appropriated the tourist complex for a few weeks. Many of them claim to have been victims of a scam organized by a mafia, as local average days have reported.

Among them, the Chief of Security of the Mallorcan Company, Tomeu Carbonell, who has been accompanied by his lawyer Lázar Lucio, to propose to the squatters to leave the building in exchange for not being denounced, as he has advanced Diario de Mallorca and has confirmed this lawyer to eldiario.es.

A strategy already used by the manager of the APARTHOTEL SOL I MARlocated on the outskirts of Palma, to throw a dozen squatters who had gotten into the interior. He got them start in just four days. In the case of the Sun I Mar, the owners’ gaze perched on the business administrator, which they accused of instigating intruders to enter the establishment to avoid the payment of an alleged debt of 250,000 euros. An extreme that, on the other hand, the administrator did not hesitate to deny sharply.

In the port of Alcúdia, the activity of Bellevue is paralyzed during these months due to the low season, which the tenants would have taken advantage of to enter the hotel. Until now, the property has not filed any complaint. The company is urging the ‘Okupas’ to sign a document by which they undertake to leave the hotel complex in exchange for the property of the same does not file a complaint against them.

According to the Civil Guard, the first inhabitants began arriving at the Hotel del Puerto de Alcúdia last October. From the moment the squatting occurred, the agents have received several complaints and notices by affected by altercations and conflicts that arose among their new neighbors.

Lack of alternatives

Many of the squatters have stated that they will remain in place until Monday before the impossibility of leaving to another site. They blame their lack of alternatives, above all, to the loud of housing in Mallorca, a persistent problem for years and that extends to the rest of the Balearic Islands.

Throughout the morning, Guardians Control workers have been asking for an authorization to anyone who entered the building, denying entrance to the people who did not possess it. Many of the inhabitants have explained to Diario de Mallorca that have encountered the situation of not being able to enter the building after accompanying the children to school. To do so, they were forced to sign a role that the security company personnel had tended to accept their conditions.

They have not been able to access the interior, either, to collect their belongings. Others have been in the opposite situation: not to leave and see themselves (on the street), they have had to ask family or acquaintances to look for their children to school. In total, there are twelve minors currently residing in the apartments, between teenagers and young children.

People who have claimed to have been scammed by another who took a rent in the complex of the port of Alcúdia, point out that the modus operandi It was that a person offered the apartments In exchange for a monthly payment of about 150 euros. In other cases, the figure could range between 800 euros and 1,500 euros, according to the information published by Diario de Mallorca. The lawyer of the de -Kupation company points out that, despite declaring himself victims of a scam, they cannot stay on the property.

On the other hand, the Bellevue club is not the first complex that has suffered squatters in the area. In fact, the Siesta II building of the same hotel has suffered this problem for years. In addition, the Dolphin Azul Hotel, also in the port of Alcúdia, was another of the properties that were a victim of the squatting in the low season. To these cases is added the case of ApartaHotel Sol I Mar de Cala Bona.

With the problem of housing in Balears, appropriations of different types of real estate of the islands have proliferated. In Eivissa, one of the most famous events in this regard occurred less than a year ago, when the Civil Guard and the local police of Santa Eulària broke into some old apartments in Cala Mestella that had been offered twelve years.

The eviction was a terrible experience for the owners, who received the threats and insults from the squatters for hours. The job of the security forces began at ten in the morning and did not end until seven in the afternoon, when they finally managed to throw them out of the former family tourist complex, as published Ibiza Diario. The family fought for years to recover the property, which he had inherited from his parents.

In Alcúdia, some of the squatters have already collected their belongings to set up to another place, although they do not know which. However, others remain in what they consider their home and pray to remain in it for several days to find a housing alternative.