The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a judgment of the Court of First Instance that ruled that there was no litigation between the owner of a plot of land and an investor, due to the death of the opponent before the case was reserved for judgment. The court ruled to reject the appeal and uphold the appealed judgment.

In the details, the owner of a plot of land filed a lawsuit against an investor, demanding the termination of the investment contract, dated 2014, and obligating him to hand over the land free of concerns and people, submit a clearance for water and electricity, and pay him an amount of 1.1 million dirhams, the late rental value and any other developments. From rent until the actual delivery of the plot of land, with a legal interest of 5% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, with an obligation to pay an amount of 200,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he sustained and the loss of earnings, with the provision of the judgment to be expedited enforcement, and in reserve, the assignment of an engineering expert To indicate the usufructuary of the land and to indicate the value of what is owed by the defendant in return for the usufruct and to settle the account between the two parties.

The court of first degree ruled that there was no litigation and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses, due to the death of the opponent before filing the case, and the litigation does not take place except with the living, and the appellant did not accept this judiciary and challenged it, claiming that the ruling was wrong in applying the law, as the heirs replace the inherited in the litigation held .

He requested that the case be returned to the Court of First Instance to decide on its merits and obligate them to pay expenses, attorney fees, cancel the investment contract, use the property (the rent), and a complementary compensation of 200,000 dirhams, while the appellant did not respond to the appeal.

The court confirmed in the merits of the judgment, that the appealed judgment ended in its judgment based on the evidence of the defendant’s death before the case was reserved for judgment, and then the appealed judgment was valid and legally based on sufficient grounds to carry out his judgment, and the appeal against him becomes unfounded, and the court decided to accept the appeal Formally and in the matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed judgment, and obligating the appellants to pay expenses.



