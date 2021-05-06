On Wednesday, the US administration announced its support for a global lifting of patents for vaccines against Corona, explaining that it is participating in negotiations on terms for this at the World Trade Organization.

US Trade Representative Catherine Tye said in a statement that the intellectual property rights of companies are important, but that Washington “supports the waiver of that protection for Covid-19 vaccines.” “This is a global health crisis, and the exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for exceptional measures to be taken,” she added.

For his part, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised on Wednesday the “historic decision” of the United States for its support for a temporary lifting of patents for anti-Corona vaccines, which will be terminated according to experts in the shortage of supplies.

“I salute the United States for this historic decision in favor of fairness in vaccines, giving priority to the well-being of everyone everywhere at this critical time. Let us now move forward with speed and solidarity to build on the ingenuity and commitment of the scientists who produced the Covid-19 vaccines that save Spirits. “

Ghebreyesus has been urging months ago to take this action, and he considers that the WTO texts allow this temporary lifting in the event of a dangerous event.

He has stated repeatedly that “if we don’t do it now, then when?”, At a time when the world is facing the worst pandemic in a century when vaccines are already in place.

The American official added that her country is participating “actively” in the ongoing negotiations at the World Trade Organization regarding the lifting of these patents.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made access to vaccines a priority for her institution.

Powerful pharmaceutical companies generally oppose suspending their patents, arguing that doing so would prevent costly research.

Kathryn Tay acknowledged that negotiations at the World Trade Organization “will take time given the consensual nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues at hand.”

She emphasized that “the goal is to provide the largest possible number of safe and effective vaccines to the largest possible number of people as soon as possible.”

And she stressed that “the department will continue to intensify its efforts, in cooperation with the private sector and all potential partners, to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution.”

In a statement Wednesday, the International Federation of Manufacturers and Pharmaceutical Societies said that the US decision was “disappointing.”

“We fully agree with the goal of rapidly and fairly sharing COVID-19 vaccines around the world. But as we have said time and time again, patent suspension is an easy but wrong solution to a complex problem.”