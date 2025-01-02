The brawl began when the owner of an apartment, a 31-year-old Spanish man, tried to evict his tenant, a 22-year-old Guinean man, due to prolonged non-payment of rent.

A landlord and his tenant were injured and arrested last Tuesday after mutually attacking hammer blows and knife blows in a corrala located in the Madrid district of Vallecas Bridgepolice sources have informed Europa Press.

The events took place on December 30 in a home located on García Llamas Street. According to initial investigations, the brawl began when the owner of an apartment, a 31-year-old Spanish man, tried to evict his tenant, a 22-year-old Guinean man, due to the prolonged non-payment of rent.

Then, the tenant resisted his eviction and hit the landlord with a hammerreceiving in response a stab in the abdomen. Then, both individuals went out injured into the street in a persecution from the first to the second, which ended in a fruit shop on San Diego Avenue.

After a call from several neighbors, the Samur-Civil Protection paramedics went to the scene and attended to the two people, who were transferred to the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid as detainees, so they were in police custody.









Scientific Police agents of the National Police who arrived at the scene recovered the weapons used in the attack and continue to investigate the events. Apparently both They lived on the same floor and the tenant was a conflictive person.