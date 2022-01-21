Glavgosexpertiza issued a permit for the implementation of a project for a new waste sorting complex in Nizhny Tagil. Construction will begin at the end of January.

In the press service of JSC “Oblkommunenergo” IA “Ura.ru” reported that last year a construction camp was built on the site, an access road was erected, and a power supply line was brought up. The contractor has already been selected.

According to the General Director of “Oblkommunenergo” Dmitry Budanov, the building permit has been received, there are all the resources to start construction and installation work and carry out construction at a faster pace.

The company will build a waste sorting complex with a planned capacity of 185 thousand tons per year and a landfill capable of receiving 129.5 thousand tons of garbage every year. To do this, she entered into a concession agreement with the administration of Nizhny Tagil. The facility is being built for the safe disposal of waste.

The most efficient and environmentally friendly technologies were selected for the project and successfully adapted to the climatic conditions, the agency writes.

Earlier it was reported that experts will take samples from 158 water sources in Nizhny Tagil and nearby villages. As part of the study, an assessment of the compliance of water with sanitary standards will be given. The auction for the work was announced by the Environmental Safety Service, the maximum contract value is 560 thousand rubles.