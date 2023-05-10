The Defender 130 will enter service in North Wales donated to the British Red Cross to commemorate Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. A super-equipped vehicle which will be used to help the charity (of which the Queen has been Patron for 70 years) support communities in hard-to-reach areas such as the Snowdonia mountain range, the Lleyn peninsula and the Isle of Anglesey.

The importance of 4G

The Defender 130 has been equipped with more advanced communication features. Wales is in fact in second last position in the UK for 4G data coverage in rural areas, so equipping the car with a 4G antenna will be able to provide a strong signal in any position, integrated telephone, VHF radio for communications and telematics system updated with GPS tracking. All while a solar energy system on the roof will charge an auxiliary battery to power accessories when the engine is not running, so the vehicle can stay plugged in longer.

Off with the third row of seats

An additional cargo space has been created removing the third row of seats. A drawer system will allow crews to carry equipment such as blankets, food and first aid supplies, meaning the vehicle will be well equipped to respond to a range of emergencies such as storms, floods, fires and freezing conditions. Also among the changes are antibacterial seat covers and rechargeable torches with charging points, for added convenience, while the integrated kettle will allow the British Red Cross to provide hot drinks in times of crisis.

First on display

“For almost 70 years we have partnered with British Red Cross, continually looking for ways to grow and support their work with our vehicles and technologies – explains Laura Wood, Brand Partnerships, Experiences and Collections at Jaguar Land Rover – Together, we continue to reach people in remote and rural communities across the country. This new Defender 130 is particularly important and will support those most in need in North Wales. It is also a touching way to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of patronage and dedication to the work of the British Red Cross”. Before taking the vehicle into service will be exhibited at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (May 11-14), an event which was regularly attended by Queen Elizabeth II.