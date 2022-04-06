A group of researchers has analyzed a trail of six dinosaur footprints at the Las Hoyas site (Cuenca) from 129 million years ago. These marks correspond to a dinosaur of the group of theropods not identified until now. What is particular about these footprints is that, while those corresponding to the right foot show full normality with the mark of its three characteristic toes, those of the left foot were deformed and one of its toes can be seen to be dislocated. In addition, the tracks are especially spaced, compared to other tracks found from their subgroup, around one meter and ten centimeters, according to the authors. This may suggest that the individual adjusted their gait to the injured foot. This is supported by certain deformations in the right tracks that suggest that the animal was putting more weight on that side. This dinosaur stepped over some marks left by fish, a kind of waves that the animal makes when it passes through that pond and leaves an impression with its fin. The results of this study have been published this Wednesday in Pls One.

The footprints of this trail are 45 centimeters long, so, according to the scientists’ calculations, it would have a height of two meters high at the hip and six or seven meters in total length. “It is one of the largest animals that we have discovered or that we interpret to have had the largest size of anything discovered in Las Hoyas,” he points out. Angela D. Buscalioni, paleontologist and director of the Center for Integration in Paleobiology (CIPb-UAM), and one of the authors of the research. The researcher defends that much is already known about the diversity of animals that lived in this wetland through their corporeal fossils, but that, in this case, they have been able to discover the site through the animals that passed through it seasonally.

Plausible reconstruction of theropod foot deformity. The second toe, instead of being extended as is common in tridactyl dinosaurs, was curved backwards. All the left foot prints show this deformity, unlike the right foot prints. Lara of the Date

Despite the fact that the first footprints were found more than a decade ago, the trail has particularities that have taken them “a lot of time and work to interpret and diagnose what was happening to the dinosaur when crossing that wetland,” he explains. Nor do they rule out continuing to find more traces of that same trail. The conclusions of the study lead to the fact that this dinosaur generated the trail when it crossed an area of ​​shallow water while walking towards the main water source. The analyzes also showed that said trace was produced in a microbial mat or carpet which, according to Buscalioni, is a community that is made up of algae and bacteria that spread over the surface or on the bottom of a flooded area, which is “just what was in the lower part of those ponds in the deposit”. “The sediment in Las Hoyas is very peculiar because it is somehow generated by the growth of microbial mats,” he details. This, they suppose, is very important for the preservation of so many animals and fossils in the site.

This study has been carried out by a group of multidisciplinary researchers. To develop it, they have used a 3D scanner that provides details at very specific levels of the entire surface of the footprints. It has been accompanied by metric studies as well as sedimentology analyses. The track was also compared to a sample of 75 other bipedal dinosaur tracks.

The importance of Las Hoyas

Numerous and different finds have been discovered at this site since it began to be analyzed around 30 years ago. He is even the protagonist of a book, Las Hoyas: A Cretaceous Wetland, written by Buscalioni together with Francisco José Poyato Ariza, in which the first works carried out at the site and directed by José Luis Sanz are summarized. In it, they describe Las Hoyas as a natural history laboratory where new questions always arise. Precisely Sanz is part of the team of three Spanish scientists who published a research in 2010 in Naturein which they discovered and named a new species of dinosaur: Concavenator corcovatus. Two decades ago, they had already found in this same place the Pelecanimimus polyodonthe first ornithomimosaur described in Europe, according to a study recently posted on Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Francis Ortega, a paleontologist who has participated in some of these discoveries and a professor at the UNED, points out that this place is a very important site due to its exceptional conservation, which provides very precise details of what happened on the Iberian Peninsula 130 million years ago. “It has very specific fossilization conditions. That makes the site very special and allows us to recognize things that are different from what we usually see in others”, he specifies.

