Mexico City.- The nerves they beat him, which did not fail to notice the wardensand after an exhaustive revisionthey found a “pacota” of tickets: 80 thousand pesos.

A lady who was visiting Reclusorio Oriente of Mexico Citytried to put that amount of money, hidden in the crotch, but it got nervousand warden women They checked it until they found the moneyreports the newspaper Excelsior.

The lady, whose name is not provided, is 62 years old and went to visit a prisoner during family visitation day.

But, when I entered, elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security they saw that she got nervous and decided to check her thoroughly.

They find a wad of bills

It was female officers who searched her and found her hit on the leg by a wad of bills.

They were bills of different denominations, for a total of 80 thousand pesosstated.

“The 62-year-old woman was arrested, she was informed of her legal rights and together with what was insured, she was made available to the corresponding Public Ministry agent,” reported the SSC.

It was confirmed that the lady had been admitted to the Mexico City Penitentiary System in 2010 for the crime of qualified homicide.

The Oriente prison is located in the Lomas de San Lorenzo neighborhood, Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

