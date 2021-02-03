At the Samara National Research University named after academician S.P. Korolev created a joint research laboratory “Innovative methods of studying and preserving biological diversity.”

Scientists from the Botanical Garden and the Biological Faculty of the Natural Science Institute will conduct research in the laboratory. Their main task will be the formation of a bank of seeds of plants growing in the territory of the Samara region, first of all, the Red Book and rare ones, specifies the NIA Samara…

The laboratory was equipped with a set of equipment, including a mobile X-ray unit, instruments for studying moisture and mass, refrigerators for storing samples.

The head of the department of ecology, botany and nature protection of Samara University, a member of the public ecological council under the governor, Lyudmila Kavelenova, notes that the assessment of seeds is important for the forest fund of the region, for seeds, which will then be used for planting nurseries, for the formation of new forest plantations.