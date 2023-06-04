EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

There is a piece of Chile where three crises converge: the housing, the migratory and the environmental. This is La Chimba, one of the most emblematic nuclei of poverty in the mining city of Antofagasta, 1,300 kilometers north of Santiago, where more than 7,000 people live. The informal slums have expanded to almost bite the entrance of the La Chimba National Reserve, a desert territory famous for its biodiversity and its ravines on the slopes of the Coastal Range. Both scenarios —the shacks and the protected area— live under threat from the constant illegal burning produced a few meters away, in what was the municipal landfill for six decades. In the midst of this complex panorama, a kind of laboratory against precariousness has been built: transitory neighborhoods.

Silvia Bravo, 71, is from the capital. Two decades ago she decided to leave her children’s house and move to Antofagasta in search of good weather. “Leasing never crossed my mind,” he confesses under the roof of his business located at the entrance to La Chimba, where he takes refuge from the inclement sun and the strong gusts of wind that raise the dust that covers everything: from the fur from abandoned dogs to cars. She first went to a settlement where, with what she earned handling food at a school, she built herself “a tremendous chalet” on private land located in a risk area, under high-voltage towers, in landslides. land. Irregular and illegal occupations in the Antofagasta region reach 9,285, the highest rate in the South American country, according to figures from the Ministry of National Assets.

At the end of 2018, Bravo fell ill and was recommended to move to Luz Divina VII, a transitional neighborhood designed for people to leave the settlements and live more safely until the State gives them their final home in five years. Some 800 people live there; 144 families, 90% of them immigrants (mainly Colombians, Bolivians and Ecuadorians). All tenants are required to have regular documentation and the signing of a loan, a bilateral contract in which one of the parties provides the temporary use of a product to another, in this case, a house.

The transitory neighborhood Luz divina VII, located in the sector of La Chimba. SOFIA YANJARI

This transitory neighborhood, one of the three that exist in La Chimba, is managed by the Campamento de Ideas organization and the Housing and Urbanization Service (Serviu). They are two-bedroom homes, which were initially delivered without a bathroom, on a 3×6-meter floor plan and with a seven-meter backyard. They have a rigid regulation of coexistence, since one of the objectives is to prepare families that come from different sociocultural realities to respect their neighbors. “It used to happen a lot that when they left a camp directly to the housing solutions there was a lot of conflict due to noise, parties, garbage…”, says the administrator of Luz Divina VII, Marisel Reyes.

One of the elements that make moving from “a chalet” to a small house attractive is that there are no risks of eviction, as occurs in settlements. Even so, there are several cases such as those of Alejandrania Guerrero, 60, and her husband Jorge Rodríguez, 57, who live illegally in La Chimba and do not intend to move from there. In 10 years, they have built a house with a terrace where their bedrooms are, another for the living room, kitchen and dining room and a mechanical workshop and they have even planted trees that already exceed the roofs. “It hurts me to go to a transient neighborhood. I would lose my workshop,” says Rodríguez, who is a welder.

The Antofagasta region increased the number of families living in settlements or camps, as they are called in Chile, by 75% last year, doubling the national increase. In just one year, they went from 7,300 to 12,800, according to the 2022-2023 National Camp Registry of the TECHO Chile organization. At the country level, almost 114,000 households —a third of them migrants— live in places with poor sewerage and informal access to drinking water and electricity, four times more than in 2011.

President Gabriel Boric reported in his Public Account carried out this week before Congress on the progress of the Housing Emergency Plan to deliver 260,000 homes during his term. 60,222 have already been delivered and another 131,077 are under construction, according to the president, who announced that Antofagasta will be incorporated in 2025 into the Just Cities Plan, a policy for managing public land and developing urban-housing complexes.

La Chimba has a health clinic where a maximum of 10 people are treated daily and a scarce public transport system that ends its route at 7:00 p.m. “Access to health is almost impossible and the children who go to school in the center of Antofagasta take two hours to get there,” claims Reyes, the neighborhood administrator. “Our access to water is through cistern trucks, which can be stolen. It arrives yellow or brown… it is not consumable. The population only uses it to bathe and has to buy 20-liter drums to consume or cook. A family of four occupies four a month ($60), but here we have groups of eight”, explains Reyes.

After a long negotiation, they reached an agreement with Aguas Antofagasta and starting next week the homes will have access to drinking water. The entrance to electrical currents works normally thanks to the regional government, but at night they do not have a light.

“Before, the issue of garbage was disgusting,” says Bravo, pointing to the entrance to the neighborhood, where the residents deposited their waste, forming a tower of garbage. “It was a fly with mice… Now we are super well. We are going to have water too, ”she adds excitedly. “It was a micro dump of the whole city in front of us. That lasted until about four months ago, when we managed to eradicate it thanks to a joint effort with all the leaders of the other camps”, points out Reyes. The social and environmental services company Agges recently donated the infrastructure of a clean point to the transitory neighborhood and part of the community painted the façade of what is now called “the garbage house”.

The mayor of Antofagasta, Jonathan Velásquez, explains in writing to EL PAÍS that the municipality is not empowered by law to remove household garbage from temporary settlements. “However, as a municipality we take charge of the removal of the waste generated by these camps by means of a truck box. amp-roll“, it states.

The garbage from the neighborhood’s residents is resolved, but there is a much bigger problem just around the corner: the one that was the municipal landfill for six decades. “The smell of burning that comes from there is terrible, polluted air,” describes Bravo. Three years ago, they closed it and buried all the waste but, since it is not fenced off, rubble, clothes, bottles and a host of objects have accumulated again, emanating an acid smell that pierces the nostrils. The burnings have not stopped, some of them provoked to remove the ferrous material from the waste and then sell it.

By order of the Supreme Court, Velásquez had to prepare a final Closure Plan for the La Chimba ex-dump, which he presented last week to the Regional Ministerial Secretariat of Health. It has three stages: the construction of a wall, security with surveillance service and control of vectors and emissions. “The latter consists of maintaining the cleanliness and redisposition of waste that is inside,” says the mayor. The municipality has until June 6 to tender the security guards and the perimeter closure.

Residents of the transitory neighborhood Luz Divina VII. SOFIA YANJARI

Ernesto Espinoza, director of Campamento de Ideas, states in a tour of Luz Divina VII that “the abandonment of the State implies that many residents say that burning garbage is not their main concern, but rather the daily issues that hit them the hardest, such as the lack of security, lighting or public services”.

Despite all the ills that afflict La Chimba, there are neighbors like Bravo, from the transient neighborhood, who do not want to be given the keys to their permanent home. Her friend Julia González, 66, is just as pleased: “What will we want to leave? Here I have found happiness, I have my workshops, my business… ”, she comments, alluding to the entrepreneurship and digital literacy programs for women, taught by university volunteers in the community cybercafé. Right there they offer personalized and group school reinforcement.

“The idea is to empower women, who are mostly heads of household, so that when they go to their permanent home they also have tools to build their micro-enterprise,” says Reyes. That is the engine of Campamento de Ideas, which was born with the hypothesis that the housing crisis was being addressed from habitability, but little from people, and they launched a plan to build houses and social capital at the same time.