Saturday, May 20, 2023
A la Zlatan: look at this spectacular goal, from another planet

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in Sports
0
A la Zlatan: look at this spectacular goal, from another planet


close

real Madrid

Real Madrid.

Real Madrid.

The minor league player established himself with this goal.

Although andI Real Madrid was removed from the Champions League at the hands of Manchester City With the 1-1 draw in the first leg and the 4-0 win in the second leg, well, there is life after that.

Everything indicates that there will be, in some way, a renewal in the Spanish club, as the DT has said, Carlo Ancelotti, Well, you look at the quarry.

And there are many players who ask for clues, who have earned their place in the minor divisions with their performance on each date.

And there is a clear example, that of Manu Serrano, who scored a great goal at minute 14 in the win over the Betis, what?that gave him the title of the Youth Champions Cup A.

Gonzalo, at minute 85 and 86, were Madrid’s other goals, while Van der Puten He scored the only one for Betis.

the great goal

But what is being talked about is Serrano’s great goal, who in the best style of the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahomovic, led his team to victory and the title.
