Luis Miguel Rodríguez always has fun. And on Friday night, without worrying too much about the storm that broke out in Santiago el Estero, the Flea started to play before Mauro Vigliano started the match between Central Córdoba and Colón.

The referee himself was the victim of the forward’s fantasy who for now will remain at the Sabalero, beyond his intention to return to Tucumán.

What happened? After the draw and the traditional photo with the refereeing shortlist, the striker gently touched the ball and passed it between the legs of the judge, who accompanied the subtlety with a smile.

And that was a warning of what would come next: because Rodríguez himself was the one who opened the scoring for Sabalero 1-0, which in the end rounded off a great 3-0 victory in Santiago del Estero.

Eye. It is not the first time that the Flea has done his own thing and takes advantage of the distraction of a referee. When he was still playing for Atlético Tucumán, in a match against River for the Argentine Cup, the one who suffered it was Fernando Rapallini.

El Pulga Rodríguez threw a pipe at Fernando Rapallini In an Atlético Tucumán-River

Yes, Luis Miguel maradonea when walking. Like Diego, who had fun throwing pipes anywhere like the one who became a meme when Ten, before a Party for Peace, in Paris, threw fantasy into the tunnel when an assistant passed him. “Beware of the spout,” he warned and kept his promise.