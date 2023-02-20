Michelle Soifer became a trend this Monday the 20th due to her heated discussion with Ethel Pozo. The singer was in “America Today” with a very prominent dress, which has been worn by the British artist Dua Lipa.

Michelle Soifer was on Monday, February 20, on the set of “America Today”. During her participation in the channel 4 program, the singer had a heated discussion with Ethel Well. The presenter had harshly criticized one of the dresses that the reality girl used in one of the “The Big Show” programs. For this reason, “Love and Fire” He decided to talk about the costume with which the member of “This is war” attended on this occasion.

“That thing I was wearing was Mugler’s,” he said. Rodrigo Gonzalez. “4,625 soles (…). It is from designer Thierry Mugler, who is now deceased,” he added. “It is haute couture, it is very expensive (…). The Kardashian wears it,” he commented. A variation of this garment was worn by Dua Lipa, who wore a custom variation on her “Future nostalgia” tour.