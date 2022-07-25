daniel alves has a new home. Multi-winner on European courts, the experienced right back will have a slightly different performance than the previous ones. He will defend the colors of Cougars from Mexico. According to the local press, the 39-year-old Brazilian signed a contract for one season.
With the signing made official this Thursday 21st, Alves is preparing to follow the path of other international stars. Next, we list seven great soccer players who ended up in Mexican soccer.
Trained in the basic categories of Pumas, Héctor Moreno left early for the Old Continent. After years between AZ Alkmaar, Espanyol, PSV, Roma, Real Sociedad and Al-Gharafa, the 34-year-old Mexican returned to his native country. He is in Monterey from 2021.
A standout from AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, back in 2016, Vincent Janssen arrived at Tottenham as a potential competitor for Harry Kane, but ended up failing to establish himself. In 2019, Monterey paid 9 million euros to have him in the squad. He left in July of this year.
Bernd Schuster, like Guardiola, experienced the highest points of his career in Spain. Between Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the German raised 14 trophies. Still, the former midfielder hung up his boots on Cougars. He spent just seven months in Liga MX.
Executioner of Palmeiras in the 2020 Club World Cup -and consequent “idol” of Corinthians-, Gignac built an entire career on the lawns of France before leaving for tigers in 2015. There it has been since then, adding titles and significant achievements.
When we mention Guardiola’s years on the pitch, the image of Barcelona immediately comes to mind, right? But despite the historical identification, the former midfielder ended his career in Gold of Sinaloa. It was six months in Mexico.
Eternalized among the names that changed the course of European football, Eusébio, after marking a generation of Benfica fans, signed a two-year contract with Monterey. He ended up playing just 10 games.
Before arriving at Fluminense to end his career, Ronaldinho had a brief period in Queretaro . In nine months, the eternal No. 10 played 30 games, scored eight goals and provided seven assists. He established himself as one of the pillars of the local runner-up.
