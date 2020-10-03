The artisanal charcuterie and its Grand Prix de France which takes place from October 3 to 5, 2020 at the National School of Charcuterie, in Paris. Illustration (CHRISTIAN WATIER / MAXPPP)

From October 3 to 5, takes place at the National School of Charcuterie, in Paris, the French Grand Prix for Artisanal Charcuterie. Professionals from all over France, who have been preparing for months, bosses or employees, come to try to obtain a national consecration which marks a first step towards the title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France. Joel Mauvigney, president of the federation of delicatessen caterers, is the organizer of this competition.

Joël Mauvigney, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, president of the national federation of charcutiers and delicatessen-caterers. (RF / France Blue)

On this occasion, Thierry Marx chose to talk about the craft of artisanal butcher, one of the oldest catering trades in the world, which now knows how to adapt to consumer requirements and modernity. Illustration with one of the French charcutiers recognized around the world, Gilles Verot.

Gilles Vérot in his workshop in Ivry, near Paris. (RF / BERNARD THOMASSON)

In his workshop in Ivry, he makes (below) “The pillow of the beautiful Aurora”, a gigantic pie with mallard duck, hay, venison, pigeon, sweetbread and liver fat. His latest book, Terrines, rillettes, sausages and pies has just been published by editions of Oak.

The pillow of the beautiful Aurora made by Gilles Vérot. (RF / BERNARD THOMASSON)

Ingredients for four :

600 g of pig’s head, 30 g of shallots, 125 g of button mushrooms, 1/4 of a glass of white wine, 1/4 of a glass of red port, 1/4 of a glass of white port, 1/2 tablespoon of crème fraîche, butter, 1 bay leaf, 1 salad of lamb’s lettuce, mustard and olive oil.

For the breadcrumbs : flour, egg, breadcrumbs.

Preparation :

Cut the pig’s head (bought cooked from your butcher) into small cubes. Wash and clean the mushrooms in small cubes.

Brown the shallots in a buttered sauté pan, add the diced pigs, then the diced mushrooms. Pour in the white wine and let reduce. Add the port (white and red) and let reduce again. Pour in the crème fraîche and cook for 25 to 30 minutes over low heat, without the lid, with the bay leaf.

Leave to set in the cold for 24 hours. Then take out the dish and cut it into small sticks. Dip them in the breadcrumbs and pan-fry them.

Serve with lamb’s lettuce seasoned with olive oil mixed with mustard.