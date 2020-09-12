A boat with a trawl in Brittany. Illustration (MAXPPP)

This summer theCroisic Oceanarium in Loire-Atlantique, noticed that more and more fishermen, amateurs or professionals, brought female lobsters with eggs to hatch them. In other words, instead of eating the lobster right away, the fisherman prefers to rebuild the fish stocks.

Is this a new behavior? What are the most endangered species? What, as a consumer, will one day have to stop eating fish? Thierry Marx wants this type of fishing to flourish. For 20 years, the situation has improved. Half of the fish consumed in Europe come from species in sufficient numbers in the seas. Hake was saved in the Bay of Biscay, bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean. On the other hand, cod in the North Sea is collapsing.

And to get an idea of ​​the state of the seas and its inhabitants, I asked for details from Jean-Marc Fromentin, deputy director of the mixed research institute Marbec, one of the most important Ifremer and CNRS laboratories working on marine biodiversity. His advice: eat fish in a reasonable way, with simple and seasonal recipes.

Ingredients for two :

2 fine red mullet, 1 kg of potatoes, olive oil, coarse salt, pepper.

Preparation :

Lift the four fillets of red mullet, keeping the skin on.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into slices without washing them. Place them in the bottom of an oiled casserole dish. Add a pinch of coarse salt and a turn of the pepper mill. Bake at 170 ° C for 30 minutes.

As the potatoes have not been washed, the starch sticks to the strips and you can turn everything over like a pancake. Place the red mullet fillets on the very hot potatoes, skin side up, and pour a dash of olive oil. Turn on the oven grill and let the skin of the red mullet crisp while they are cooking.

Take the terrine out of the oven and serve directly.