Exhibition to see in La Villette and then throughout France (CITE DE LA GASTRONOMIE)

The topicality of the kitchen is the establishment of a curfew in several large metropolises. Another blow for restaurants.

Is this essential moment for all of us threatened in the long term? Probably not, we have to keep our backs and wait for the virus to be a bad memory. This curfew comes as France celebrates the 10th anniversary of the inscription of the gastronomic meal of the French as part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. And an exhibition, The festive table, is presented until the end of the month at La Villette, in Paris. It will then tour across the country.

The exhibition recalls the history of gastronomy. Children learn expressions related to food. We can thus cultivate ourselves thanks to food. The chef, Yves Camdeborde, for example, reads Édouard Nignon, great chef of the 1900s, and an extract from Wing or thigh with Louis de Funès is projected onto a plate.

To eat at home, in these times of curfew, Thierry Marx offers a recipe for Caesar salad.

Caesar salad (FRANCE 3)

Ingredients for four :

For the sauce: 4 cooked egg yolks, 30 g of capers, 3 cl of sherry vinegar, 3 cl of balsamic vinegar, 100 g of anchovies, 2 cloves of garlic, 40 cl of peanut oil, 50 g of Parmesan;

For the salad: 3 sucrine or romaine salads, 3 slices of sandwich bread, 120 g of parmesan shavings, 5 cherry tomatoes (you can add pieces of cooked and warmed chicken or hard-boiled eggs).

Preparation :

For the sauce: Combine the egg yolks, anchovies, Parmesan and garlic. Mix and whip everything in peanut oil until you obtain a smooth cream. Add the vinegars and mix quickly. Season with pepper, salt, then add the grated Parmesan.

For the salad: Make croutons with the sandwich bread (sauté the diced sandwich bread in olive oil then, at the end of cooking, add a little parmesan powder). Slice the tomatoes into quarters.

Arrange the salad, cut lengthwise, in bowls with the tomatoes, and the sandwich bread croutons (possibly chicken pieces or chopped hard-boiled eggs). Season with the sauce; lastly, scatter the parmesan shavings on top.