The Semaine du Goût, from 12 to 18 October 2010. (WEEK OF TASTE)

From 12 to 18 October 2020, it is the Taste week. In compliance with reinforced health rules, professionals offer meetings and events, tastings and meals, all over France. For the occasion, Thierry Marx wanted to evoke the taste on the plate. How to analyze a meal? What senses to implement? Where to find the flavors? Knowing how to feel the textures.

The recipe of the day allows you to approach the fifth flavor, which completes the salty, sweet, sour and bitter: Umami. An Asian flavor that can be recreated in Umami broth.

Ingredients :

1 Kombu seaweed of 25 g, 1 l of still mineral water, 50 g of Katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes), ½ spoonful of good quality soy sauce.

Preparation :

Soak the seaweed in mineral water overnight.

The next day, bring up to 90 ° C and let cool to room temperature. Remove the algae.

Add the dried bonito, heat to 80 ° C. Let cool to room temperature. Filter through a clean cloth to obtain a very clear broth.

Add the soybeans. Enjoy at 45 ° C. It can be served on its own, or with vegetables or meats.