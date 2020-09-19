Normandy and the Hauts de France are the two regions to produce flax: used in textiles or ropes, flax is also a source of Omega 3 and finds many applications through its more environmentally friendly culture. (M.ASTAR / SIPA)

We have been living under Covid for over six months, and in A la Carte, it is about the link between this disease and diet.

Association Blue-White-Heart, which brings together farmers respectful of animals and the earth, has joined forces with Rennes University Hospital, Inserm, and the company Valorex, to conduct a study on this link between food and resistance to the epidemic.

It is very dependent on food and the nutrients it contains. It is not the virus that directly kills patients but an excess of inflammation (cytokine storm).

Animal model studies show that diets rich in Omega-3 (polyunsaturated fatty acids which are found in large amounts in certain fatty fish, in chia seeds, flax, walnuts, camelina, rapeseed and soybeans) greatly reduce mortality in the event of a viral attack. In addition, countries where we consume a lot of Omega-3 in the form of fishing fish have four times fewer deaths than others, according to Bleu-Blanc-Coeur.

One thing is certain, our health depends on what the animals that arrive on our plates have eaten, and on the quality of the plants. Among the products that provide natural Omega-3: flax, mackerel, nuts or the meat of an animal raised in the open air.

Ingredients for two :

1 steak for two (about 500 g), 125 g of green beans, 1 beautiful tomato, 1 potato, 1 tablespoon of Guérande sea salt, 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil, salt, pepper.

Preparation :

Massage the Guérande salt and rapeseed oil for a long time with a spoon on the rib steak, on each side.

Preheat a greased pan, place the entrecote in it. Cook 4 minutes per side. Repeat the operation on both sides (so 16 minutes in total). Remove the meat and set it aside.

Peel the potato and cut it into thin slices. In the fat of the pan, cook these slices of potatoes, then add the green beans. Understand well. Cover 3 minutes, so that the vegetables evaporate from the water which will help with cooking.

Cut the entrecote in half and add the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper to taste.