The “crossed arms” ravioli signed Thierry Marx. (THIERRY MARX / MATHILDE DE L’ECOTAIS)

The Chinese New Year will begin on February 11, under the sign of the metal buffalo. Hopefully it will be a better omen than the one that is coming to an end. With the health crisis, no parade in the streets, and few public demonstrations.

But the Chinese diaspora is very attached to this meeting, and it will celebrate it as it should, with family. Food takes on this occasion a fundamental aspect for the symbolism of the dishes that we share.

Fish brings prosperity, spring rolls health, shrimp brings well-being, noodles longevity, ravioli brings wealth etc.

Some essentials to mark the start of a new year: Chinese fondue (broth), ravioli, fish (served whole) and sticky rice. To talk about it, André Tan, founder of several Chinese restaurants in Paris including Dumpling Queen.

Thierry Marx, who has lived the Chinese New Year in China and Hong Kong on several occasions, offers you a recipe for ravioli arms crossed.

Ingredients for 10 ravioli :

250 g of flour, 10 egg yolks, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, garnish of your choice (stuffing, shrimp, vegetables, etc.)

Preparation :

Combine the eggs, flour and oil using a food processor. You can relax the dough as it forms with a little water.

Using a dough machine, roll out on a work surface. Cut large diamonds (reuse the ornaments to lengthen the dough).

Immerse each diamond in boiling water for 30 seconds to blanch them. Put them back on the work surface and garnish them to taste.

Fold over the top tip, cross the arms of the ravioli, and close with the bottom tip.

Steam for 3 to 5 minutes, and serve with nuoc mân, soy or hot sauce.