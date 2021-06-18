It seems that Konami would not only be working on a supposed Silent Hill game, but on a new collection of Castlevania. Recently, on the official site of the body in charge of the classification of video games in Australia, A record was found under the name Castlevania Advance Collection by the Japanese company.

While this site does not provide any additional information, other than the fact that this supposed title would have an M rating in Australia, this could be an indication that Konami would already be working on a new Castlevania collection. If the name tells us something, the package could be made up of Game Boy Advance installments, such as Aria of sorrow.

The Castlevania games of the Game Boy Advance were delivered by Koji Igarashi, thus giving them the pseudonym of Igavanias, since they continued the Metroid-style formula that we saw in Symphony of the Night, but with a series of original ideas. As always, this record is not an assurance that a collection is on the way, and normally these documents are used to protect a license or name.

However, as with Silent Hill, don’t give up hope.

Via: Australian Classification