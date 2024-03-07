They seem to have descended from above, the similar bookcases in Bemelen, Scheulder, Margraten and at the Keerhoes in Cadier en Keer. It seems like philosophical competition for the crucifixes that at almost every crossroads on the Margraten plateau beg providential grace for now and later. Upon closer inspection, the bookcases appear to be the result of secular edification: they are made available by the municipality of Eijsden-Margraten.

I shop at the Margratense box on a quiet, cloudy Tuesday summer light, and then comes night open, the 2005 debut novel (translated in 2018) by Icelander Jon Kalman Stefánsson. It is a village story, written in the we-form, about a remote village without a church or cemetery, although this is regretted by some: “The soft sound of church bells can cheer up depressed people and bells carry messages from eternity. ”

The differences between Iceland and the Mergelland are countless, but the unemphatic mysticism of Kalman Stéfansson seems to fit wonderfully here. The man himself too: a weathered head, reddish beard with breaking gray – the type who overtakes you with a brisk pace when you walk along one of the sunken roads.

He writes great sentences. Page 11: “One night he began to dream in Latin. Tu igitur nihil vidis? It remained unclear for a long time what kind of language it was, he thought he had invented it himself, so much happens in dreams.” He is the director of a knitting factory, he and his wife have children, a house, a car and each other, but after that dream he lets all that happiness fall from his hands. He learns Latin and orders a first edition of it Star messenger of Galileo Galilei and turns his gaze to the stars. The knitting factory goes under, his wife and children call it a day. He orders more and more books, searches the sky every night in search of an answer (or a question) and will eventually go through life as 'the Astronomer' and give lectures in the village hall. No church service, but still.

In the meantime, the reader has met a whole host of others, such as Augusta, the lonely manager of the post office, whose small hands are sometimes reminiscent of dogs. The narrator explains: “We thought carefully about this comparison with dogs, because Augusta is extremely curious and it was only a matter of a finger long before her sniffing cost her both her job and her good name.” Indeed: she opened letters and spread the information she found drop by drop among her fellow villagers.

In fact, Kalman Stefánsson's narrator himself walks through his story like a dog. Always on the move, regularly taking a side path but never getting lost, loving and affectionate, sometimes downright horny. In the meantime, the stories flow through the lives of people who, in their own way, do not know exactly how to approach life. They fear ghosts, start businesses, drink, fight, fall in love and drink some more to forget that they can't count the fish in the sea.

'Tu igitur nihil vidis?' means 'Didn't you see anything?'. Well, yes – and beautifully described.

