HBO has officially announced the main actors of the prequel to Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on the Dunk and Egg novels by George R.R. Martin, takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the duo of a naïve but brave young knight named Ser Duncan The Tall and his little squire Egg as they travel through Westeros.
The actor Peter Claffeya former Connacht rugby player turned actor, known for his role in Apple TV's Bad Sisters, will play Duncan.
Dexter Sol Ansell, who played young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will play Egg. You can see the two actors below.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the official summary
The official summary reads: “Set in a time when the Targaryen dynasty still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful enemies and dangerous exploits await these unlikely and incomparable friends.”
The series is written and produced by George RR Martin and by Ira Parker along with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris and Sarah Bradshaw.
The first season, which should consist of 6 episodes, already has a release period.
