HBO has officially announced the main actors of the prequel to Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on the Dunk and Egg novels by George R.R. Martin, takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the duo of a naïve but brave young knight named Ser Duncan The Tall and his little squire Egg as they travel through Westeros.

The actor Peter Claffeya former Connacht rugby player turned actor, known for his role in Apple TV's Bad Sisters, will play Duncan.

Dexter Sol Ansell, who played young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will play Egg. You can see the two actors below.