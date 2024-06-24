According to what Martin himself revealed via his blog, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms now has a new release date: the beginning of 2025 . Months ago the writer had indicated that we could expect the series in late 2025, but now it seems that the television product has been brought forward.

Game of Thrones and House of Dragon will not be the only products based on George RR Martin’s novels to arrive on the small screen, as we well know, and now we have the opportunity to find out more about one of these: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms .

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Martin’s words on the series

“Filming began last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original Game of Thrones was filmed,” Martin wrote on his Not a Blog site. “Based on my novel The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut atbeginning of next year, in 2025. This series consists of only six episodes. A novella is much shorter than a novel (particularly one of my novels), so there is less material to exploit.”

Ser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

There official synopsis announces that the series will follow “a young, naive but brave knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. In a time when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from memory, great destinies, powerful enemies and dangerous deeds await these unlikely and matchless friends.”

We also know that the TV series has “a different tone” than Game of Thrones.