A man has been seriously injured this Friday in Berlin after being possibly attacked with a “sharp object” in the Holocaust memorial, located in the center of the German capital, near the US embassy, ​​as reported by the police.

Police have assured the social network X that they have arrested a suspect near the crime scene. “The verification of the person and the investigation are ongoing,” they have confirmed. Before, they pointed out that They do not know the identity of the attackerthat he was still a fugitive, as well as the reason.

The attack is produced in Vespers of legislative elections Sunday and after several knife attacks and multiple abuses that shocked Germany in recent weeks.

«A male suspect has attacked a person with a white weapon. Witnesses claim to have seen A man fleeing», Said police spokesman Florian Nath. “The victim had to be taken to the hospital to be treated emergency,” he completed.









The police stop a man near the area where the attack has occurred.



Police has reported that the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) when “one man attacked another, possibly with a sharp object.”

In the area near the Holocaust memorial they follow listening sirens and security forces cordoned off a perimeter.

NATH has added that they do not believe that there is «imminent danger»For the population. Just in case, the area surrounding the monument has closed to the public.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported that there are dozens of police cars and a fire truck with an elevated platform, which seems to serve to have a panoramic view of the place to look for the fugitive.

The Bild newspaper reported that there was a “knife attack” and said that emergency services are taking care of several people who are “shocked.”