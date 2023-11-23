You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Archive photo of the streets of Dublin.
The incident occurred in the center of Dublin. This is what the authorities know.
The Irish Police (Garda) reported this Thursday that they are investigating a “serious incident” that occurred in the center of Dublin in which at least three minors and two adults have been injured by an alleged attack with a knife.
A police spokesperson indicated that police officers are at the “scene” of the event and that they have assistance “other emergency services.”
The source specified that the five injured have been taken to different hospitals in the capital and that one of the minors – a girl – has “serious injuries.”
The Irish public broadcaster RTE suggests that the person responsible could be a man who “appears to have attacked a number of people” in the center of Dublin shortly after 1:30 pm (local time).
According to this version, the suspect first attacked a woman, who also suffered serious injuries, and then stabbed the minors.while he himself suffered injuries and is hospitalized, waiting to be questioned by the Police.
In this regard, The Garda have indicated that they “have a definite line of inquiry” underway and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
EFE
