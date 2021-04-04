In December 1980 a group of friends of Ettore Sottsass met in Milan, at the home of journalist Barbara Radice. She and Sottsass had known each other for four years. They took 30 years. They would remain together 30 more, until the death of the Italian designer of Austrian origin. And Radice would tell the story of that night. Everyone — Michele De Lucchi, Aldo Cibic, Marco Zanini or Nathalie du Pasquier — except her had studied architecture. They were tired of straight lines, the Bauhaus motto “Form follows function” and the color gray. Sottsass said that when you always eat the same thing, it ends up tasting like cardboard. “It is urgent to put a little mustard on it.” They were looking for mustard. They ended up changing stew. An exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein (Germany) now recalls that moment.

The Bel Air armchair, designed by Peter Shire in 1982. EPS

Achille Castiglioni was able to sum it up: “I see around me an occupational disease consisting of taking everything too seriously”. It was time to try something else. Make no mistake: for Sottsass and his friends there was nothing more serious than laughter. In a month they had drawn more than 100 proposals and in September of the following year the author of the mythical Olivetti Valentine – portable and red in color, which had been designed for all environments except for the office – summoned a large group of designers. There were Marco Zanini and Andrea Branzi, the Japanese Shiro Kuramata and the rest of the founders. Barbara Radice was trying to come up with a theory for the group and Sottsass himself asked a 21-year-old French student to join the initiative. Martine Bedin ended up designing the Super Lamp, one of the most iconic in history that still produces, and markets, Memphis Milano. But let’s not anticipate events.

The Super lamp, created by the French architect Martine Bedin (1981). EPS

The Japanese Masanori Umeda, who was living in Milan at the time, also received an invitation from Sottsass. He answered by designing a ring to be used “to pray, sleep, play, talk or whatever came to mind.” That stage of tatami mats and fighting became the space for a dialogue that concluded that it was necessary to recover bad taste. To respond to the culture of architectural seriousness, they decided to work with the opposite: colors, curves, inclined planes. Matteo Thun, Nathalie du Pasquier – who designed textiles – Bedin and, of course, Sottsass were portrayed in the ring between exhausted, fascinated and embraced. It is possibly the most famous group photo in design history. I was in the Arc’74 Milanese art gallery. It was the month of September 1981 and there the translation of the disruptive intentions into groundbreaking furniture was shown. Three thousand people were waiting on Corso Europa to enter. The bookshelves, armchairs, and tables on display were eccentric, gaudy, uglier than pretty, definitely kitsch for modern taste. They looked like something out of a comic. But they were full of life. They connected with the most festive pop. It was the first furniture show in Memphis. The name Sottsass had found that December afternoon in the lyrics of a Bob Dylan song: Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues. And, as had happened to Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers when they presented their groundbreaking, colorful and maddened proposal for the Center Pompidou in Paris, the prank turned out well. They had been able to detect the urgent need to change, to live, to take things, as Castiglioni had said, a little less seriously.

Tahiti lamp, designed by Sottsass. KARSTEN MORAN / New York Times / ContactPhoto / EPS

More than transforming architecture, the Pompidou had changed the idea of ​​the city. It showed that you could intervene in a historic center by speaking irreconcilable languages. Wasn’t that a city? A coexistence of strangers? The question now was whether Memphis would be able to change the interior of the houses. The design, the way of sitting, the objects that tell us that we are at home.

Maui House, in Hawaii, designed by Ettore Sottsass. Piero Oliosi / Polaris / ContactPhoto / EPS

The most groundbreaking were not long in signing up. German designer Karl Lagerfeld furnished his apartment in Monte Carlo with the Carlton shelf, which Sottsass devised to separate spaces, and with the Tahiti lamp, one of the most iconic in the collection, which Spanish fashion creator David Delfín would later tattoo on a arm. Memphis spent nine years at the home of the designer who revolutionized Jean Patou, Fendi and Chanel. He praised the humor and the freedom of that furniture. But I knew that fashion goes out of style. In 1991 Sotheby’s auctioned off its collection of original Memphis.

In 1982, designer Karl Lagerfeld decorated his entire Monte Carlo apartment with Memphis pieces. EPS

At the beginning of the eighties, in Spain, only one guy was able to understand how much future an incomprehensible joke can have. Javier Mariscal, the author of the mythical Garriris, also arrived in Milan. His Hilton Room Cart (1982) was heavy and perhaps impractical, but it had a face for speed. The Marshal before Cobi was already a guy who celebrated discoveries. A supporter of mixing party with work, he painted red, blue and yellow and twisted the legs of the Dúplex stool, one of the icons of bar Barcelona, ​​almost as mythical in the world of design as the modernist one. Today there are almost no bars left, but the Dúplex stool – “for people who are nervous” – that he designed with Fernando Salas is still being sold in a limited reissue. That seat was ahead of Memphis. By 1987 he turned his Garriri into a chair and wore shoes on all four legs. The Akaba company produced that other Spanish and international icon: the Mickey chair.

Duplex stool, by Mariscal. EPS

Memphis came a decade after, displacing Nordic tranquility, Italian design began to triumph around the world.

In 1972, the MoMA in New York had shown the exhibition Italy, the new domestic landscape, where Gae Aulenti, Joe Colombo, Enzo Mari or Sottsass himself reported on the new vanguard of their country. Its curator, the Argentine Emilio Ambasz, was especially interested in the avant-garde of groups like Archizoom and its Radical design, a counter-design that sought to break with traditional forms and that managed to get the Zanotta company to manufacture what the great design brands – Cassina or Poltronova – refused to produce. Alessandro Mendini took note of the experiments. And four years later he founded with Alessandro Guerreiro the experimental group Studio Alchimia. It was a radical and yet playful design. Mendini would no longer stop playing, although, curiously, he would not do so from joy, but rather from melancholy. Question of character. His Poltrona Proust somewhat sums up his digestion of changes: he turned a rococo armchair into a pointillist setting like the paintings by Paul Signac. And he baptized it with the name of the king of remembrance: Proust.

The First Chair (1983), by Michele de Lucchi, was the cover of many international magazines. EPS

Sottsass participated in that Memphis precedent called Studio Alchimia, but there was something about the production of unique pieces that broke with the idea of ​​the design of who created a portable typewriter to take it everywhere. Memphis wanted to be for everyone. The group sought to do more than propose. Lamps and chairs entered through the eyes, contagious joy. The adventure was a cultural success. Also a business failure: no more than 50 units of each design were sold, 50 pieces that today freeze a moment of rebellion and daring and are now worth their weight in gold. By 1987 the Memphis message had already been heard. Sottsass had left the group in 1985. And he had decided to dedicate himself seriously to architecture. Postmodernism was building the world. And he began to deconstruct it by reeling off the colorful volumes of his houses, such as the Wolf, in Colorado (USA), or the Maui, in Hawaii.

The Japanese Masanori Umeda designed a ring so that the founders of Memphis could sleep or talk. His portrait is the iconic image of the group. EPS

Creation is cyclical and, with rare exceptions, works by contrasts. The classical renaissance or neoclassical order succeeded the medieval or baroque disorder. The world of fashion exploited this scenario of opposites by accelerating the speed of change, and phosphorescent shades were followed by phosphorescent tones in the same way that long skirts were followed by long skirts or skinny pants were followed by wide legs. Until in sheer haste, speed, greed and exhaustion everything exploded. And people began to do a little what they wanted. Something similar happened in the design. And we owe that to people like Piano and Sottsass, like Mary Quant or Coco Chanel, people who found their place in history by saying enough and proposing another option. Fed up with function and posterity, Sottsass and his friends decided not to be functional for a while. The yellow approached the pink, the turquoise to the black and white stripes of the zebras, the shapes went crazy; everything suggested that it was born to die soon, that is, to celebrate life. But it wasn’t a joke. It lasts. And 30 years later it continues to rejoice. And making you think.