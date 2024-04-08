With tenderness like a breeze passing over the brow of a rose, with love like a stream narrating the feelings of a tree, a hand like the collar studded with the emeralds of life, and a hug like the branch bending over the fruit of existence, this is how we contemplated the fatherhood of the great-hearted man, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. He surrounded Captain Mohammed Salem Al Nuaimi during his auspicious visit to him at Zayed Military Hospital.

A visit that expressed pride in the loyal sons of the nation who sacrifice their lives for the dignity of the nation and the safety of humanity from the tyranny of terrorism, and who defend the lives of all people, who are dedicated and generous in blood and spirit in order for civilization to continue in peace and goodness for all.

Al-Naimi is one of the brave people who stood by the brothers in Somalia, stood firm in the face of oppression and tyranny, and left family and loved ones to perform the duty of defending the truth. Our soldiers are our heroes. Our souls walk on the ground, the fruits of the toil of this nation that taught, raised, and provided, and is now reaping what it sowed. Now the sons are proving their worth in bearing moral and national responsibility. Now these brave people confirm that they are up to the tasks entrusted to them and the responsibilities placed on their shoulders. They are the good children of Zayed. From his impact they drink, from his great legacy they scoop, from his good qualities they are poured out, and from his belief that men… They are the ones who create the glory of the nations, not the money.

The wise leadership pins high hopes on these noble groups, these leaders who have raised the nation’s standing high on all global platforms, and taught those who do not know that the UAE, under the leadership of the gallant Al-Husour, has established a wide position on the map of the world and resides in the hearts of peoples who love peace and harmony.

The kiss of Mohammed bin Zayed on Al Nuaimi’s head is the beautiful revelation between the leader and his children. It is the affectionate language that plants loyalty in the hearts of generations. It is the actual sentence in writing the novel of Emirati glory. It is the wave that hugs the shores of hearts to give them sparkle and brilliance among nations.

The Emirates, today, is not only a country, but also a clear blue sky that surrounds the hearts of the world with the blue of belonging to existence, without terrain that hinders access, and without barriers that hinder communication.

The commander's kiss is a military salute filled with firmness, confidence, and belief that these men are the bridges of our progress towards the world, they are our stars that illuminate our paths, and they are the moons that color our lives with pride, dignity, and dignity.

The leader’s kiss is a greeting of gratitude and love for those who sacrifice their lives for the sake of the name of the Emirates, for the constants of the Emirates, and for the sake of defeating the enemies of peace and the bearers of the rage of the days.

When you look at the face of the Emirati soldier, you feel that the world is fine, because in the face of one of these people the sun of freedom shines, and you see the sparkle of the stars of love sparkling in their sockets. You see them as clusters that moisturize the souls with the fragrance of altruism and sacrifice, not only for the sake of the homeland, but for the sake of the other, being the other. It is the organ that complements the rest of the body.

This is how these people learned from Zayed’s good lessons, and the wise leadership teaches the same lessons and pours the same nectar into the cup, and gives minds and hearts everything that life desires from embracing the roots and the consistency and intertwining of the branches. So that the shade remains dense and the land is fertile.