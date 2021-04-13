While the Province advances with the idea of ​​greater restrictions in the next two weeks, Fernanda Vallejos, Kirchnerist deputy, urged “close everything for 15 days without any consensus“because he considers that leaders like Horacio Rodríguez Larreta have”criminal attitudes“.

The head of the Finance Commission was forceful in her position. In statements to Radio Provincia he said that “what we see is that the City of Buenos Aires has no predisposition to take care of citizens. Rodríguez Larreta puts not only the health and life of his city at risk but also that of the AMBA; since both jurisdictions integrate an indissoluble unit ”, he said emphatically.

And he added: “There is a conviction of the president, Alberto Fernández that the measures they must be taken in a consensus framework; because that is what guarantees that the measures are met. But you have to move on anyway, though there are governors who have criminal attitudes like Larreta, because that undermines democracy. You cannot agree with someone who does not value the lives of their compatriots ”.

