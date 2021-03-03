The Tyumen court ruled on the death of a child in a kindergarten. The teacher was found guilty of this. But she will not bear criminal responsibility.

As specifies megatyumen.ru, the incident took place in September 2018. During a walk in kindergarten, a four-year-old boy swallowed a balloon. The kid stopped breathing, fell into a terminal coma, and died a month later.

The teacher’s lawyers tried to shift the responsibility for what happened to the doctors, accusing them of delay and irregularities in the provision of medical care. But the results of the examination refuted these arguments.

Experts say that irreversible changes in the victim’s body had already occurred when the ambulance doctors arrived.

The accused herself escaped criminal punishment due to the fact that the statute of limitations for this crime had already expired.