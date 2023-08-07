FromFlorian Nauman close

A Ukraine peace conference without Russia – and still with cause for hope for an end to the war? Findings of the appointment in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai/Berlin – 40 states agreed on peace in the weekend (5/6 August). Ukraine war spoken. In the end, four of them are in focus: China, which took part. Russia, which did not participate. The Ukraine, which sees itself strengthened by many individual talks at the summit. And Saudi Arabia – which is celebrating its new role as mediator.

There was probably no concrete step towards peace; unsurprising given the absence of aggressor and occupier Russia. However, a new “peace plan” is said to have been put into circulation. The most important results and insights of the Ukraine meeting in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah at a glance:

Peace plan in the Ukraine war: What was talked about in Saudi Arabia

New peace plan in the Ukraine war? Host Saudi Arabia has presented such a plan with other countries, the reported dpa citing diplomatic circles. Part of the plan is the integrity of Ukraine, a ceasefire on all fronts, the start of peace talks under UN supervision and the exchange of prisoners. However, there was no final declaration on this.

The talks initially dealt with the implementation of the “peace formula” of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. At its core is the demand for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine. It does not explicitly include peace talks under UN supervision – but it does include a tribunal against Russian war criminals. Russia was not completely left out: Saudi Arabia informed the Kremlin about the progress of the talks, it said.

What next for the Ukraine peace process? The plans for further action

How is the peace process going? According to Saudi information, the participating states agreed to continue international consultations to pave the way to peace on a common basis, according to the state agency SPA reported. EU circles even said that there was broad support for further discussion of the most important points from Zelenskyi’s “peace formula”. These include “food, nuclear and environmental security” as well as humanitarian aid.

Another meeting, then at the level of heads of state and government, seems possible after the weekend talks. It is “conceivable” before the end of the year, said an EU representative. Saudi Arabia will present a plan for further talks with working groups to discuss issues such as global food security, nuclear safety and prisoner releases.

Diplomatic circles in Riyadh said Saudi Arabia was trying to find a compromise with the goal of a “global peace summit later in the year”. Selenskyj also has ideas for such a peace summit with the heads of state and government.

The importance of the meeting for Ukraine: Kiev sees positive signals

Russia’s response to the Saudi Arabia conference: Russia rejected the conference in Saudi Arabia outright. The talks were doomed to failure, declared Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov before the end of the meeting. First, Russia announced that it was closely monitoring developments in Saudi Arabia.

Statements by Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov weigh even more heavily: There is currently “no basis for an agreement,” he said New York Times just on Sunday: “We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future”. Peskov also indicated that Russia wants to defend and keep the illegally annexed territories.

Meanwhile, Ryabkov called the conference, according to the state agency mug as a senseless and futile attempt by the West to sway countries of the Global South to Ukraine’s side – although China and India also took part. Turkey, which continues to maintain fairly close ties with Russia, also took part.

End for the Ukraine war? Zelenskyj sees “unity”

The importance of the meeting for Ukraine: According to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, representatives of Ukraine held numerous bilateral meetings at the advisory level. Allegedly also the focus here: the Ukrainian “peace formula”. “We discussed defense, security guarantees, the importance of a global peace summit and a grain deal with representatives of other countries,” Yermak wrote on Telegram on Sunday evening. Rumor has it that there was an appointment with Joe Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan, among other things.

The position of Ukraine was strengthened after the talks, Yermak later said. All participating countries have committed themselves to the UN Charter, international law, respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states: “We had very productive deliberations on the essential principles on the basis of which a just and lasting peace should be created.” Volodymyr In a speech, Zelenskyy praised the meeting of allies united by international law.

The role of Saudi Arabia and the importance of China: Own agenda between Beijing and Riyadh?

The role of Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia maintains good contacts with both Russia and Ukraine and has offered to act as a mediator. Western observers said Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic wooing was instrumental in securing China’s presence at the talks. Under the de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country is striving for a larger role on the world stage and wants to expand relations with major powers beyond the relationship with the USA.

And China? Above all, diplomats rated China’s participation as a success. “China actively participated and welcomed the idea of ​​a third meeting at this level,” said an EU official. Middle East expert Kristian Coates Ulrichsen of Rice University Houston saw China’s participation as a signal of support for Saudi Arabian diplomacy – and as a consequence of recent cooperation with China in other areas.

What do Germany and the EU say? Baerbock praises Ukraine talks

What do Germany and the EU say? Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the conference. “Every millimeter of progress towards a just and fair peace brings a piece of hope for the people of Ukraine,” said the Green Party picture on sunday. Selenskyj “showed a very decisive path for this with his peace formula”.

The commentators in the German newspapers were cautiously optimistic. “Even after the conference in Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire is miles away. But the Jeddah meeting shows ways that can lead to peace FR. He judged similarly daily mirror: “It was not possible to agree on a joint final declaration, the positions are too far apart,” it said. “But there is agreement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Similar to the peace plan now presented by Saudi Arabia, these are small, important steps.”

