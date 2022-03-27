Calvillo, Aguascalientes.- A 31-year-old man, Héctor N, was fleeing Zacatecas after having a valid arrest warrant against him for the crime of kidnapping, was arrested in Calvillo, Aguascalientes by elements of the Secretary of Public Security of the State.

The individual from Zacatecas was made available to the appropriate authorities. In Jaltiche, Calvillo, state police officers assigned to the police security post were the ones who stopped a motorcyclist because his unit did not carry license plates.

In Aguascalientes, that was the first indication of suspicion that led to the capture of the kidnapper. The security elements approached him to question him about the situation, they proceeded to consult the C5 SITECthe data of the motorcycle to verify that it did not have a report of theft, as well as the general information of the driver.

The search system found the identity of the subject Héctor N., 31 years old, who had a valid arrest warrant for the crime of kidnapping in that state, for which he was arrested and made available to the Agent of the Public ministry of the Common Law.

through the National Security Strategy, surveillance operations have been implemented in the different states, the capture of this kidnapper is an example of this. For now the Attorney General of Aguascalientes performs the corresponding inquiries in the detainee’s file.

Currently according to data until February of the Criminal Traffic Light in Aguascalientesduring the second month of the year, there were 0 incidents of kidnapping.