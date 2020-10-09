LA-Kid’s thoughts went no further than the Heritage Cup. This tournament “motivated” him a lot and he showed it this Thursday in a new episode of NXT UK. The Spaniard defeated Flash Morgan Webster 2-1, who ended up congratulating the Madrid wrestler for his excellent performance. The contest went 1-1 and after a brilliant action, A-Kid managed to surrender his opponent. Two seconds left until the fifth round ended. Great way to go to the semifinals, where Noam Dar is already waiting for you (on the other side of the table, Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners and Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams still have to be played), but let’s go step by step because the winner had to suffer a lot.

The Heritage Cup is played over six, three-minute rounds. It can be beaten with a count of three, surrender or count outside the ring. It is played two out of three falls or if the end is reached without having reached that number, the winner will be the one who goes ahead. In this case, A-Kid didn’t run out of time, but he didn’t have it easy. He and Morgan are two very technical fighters and they showed it from the start. The keys were continuous. First the Spanish dominated with them and then it was the turn of the Welshman. In the final part of the second round, after a continuation of packets, Morgan tucked A-Kid’s head between his legs and made it 1-0.

Despite going below, the Spanish was whole, but the third act was the worst for him. He did several pirouettes that made his quality clear, but with a counterattack Morgan knocked him out. The bell saved him and it took him a while to recover. The Welshman noticed and went with everything. He suffered A-Kid, but saved a count of three and was redone with a kick when his opponent was on the third rope. There he ironed it from the third rope and with a draw he put the equalizer. With only 20 seconds between rounds it is difficult to recover, but Morgan did. A-Kid was grown up, but Morgan held on.

It was the moment when A-Kid emerged. He was again touched by a Morgan flight over him when he was at ringsite. The Welshman came to the fore, but the quality of the two came out. So, A-Kid reacted to a Morgan flight with a somersault, which he transformed into an attempt to arm.. He did not close it, but he was able to close a padlock on his arm by grabbing him from behind. There were seven seconds left, but the pressure was high and Morgan gave up. It was the Spaniard who offered him his hand as a sign of respect. They left like that, although with the defiant Welshman. The surprising thing was that at the end of the duel, and after a pause, Flash Morgan appeared on the ground after being attacked. A-Kid? A trap? We will have to wait to find out.