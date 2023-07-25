D&D fans around the world aim to live the most immersive and rich experience possible: a group of enthusiasts has well thought of enriching an often underestimated aspect of D&D campaigns with a new expansion: shopping!

Spectacular Shop & Services that’s exactly why it was born. As you can see, the campaign Kickstarters is very ambitious and full of really interesting ideas: let’s go and discover it together.

The basic problem according to the creators of this expansion? A trading function too… boring! The solution? 20 original shops, managed by interesting NPCs and capable of substantially influencing the plot of our campaign.

The manual promoted in this campaign is but the sequel to Phaylen Bryntoc’s first manual (the Phaylen’s Journal of Extraordinary Items), which aims to expand this narrative even further.

The merchants present in the expansion will sell magical items that are very useful for advancing in our adventure: to find out what awaits us in this manual, the creators have made available a “demo” of the product final, which you can download online on the project’s Kickstarter page.

The final product will include:

– The 112-page hardcover manual for the expansion

– An additional manual to allow dungeon masters to create ever new magical weapons

– A set of tarot-sized cards

– A collection of traps and tricks to put players in difficulty and increase the sense of challenge

– A PDF with 6 basic modules for adventures

– A digital only package that includes maps