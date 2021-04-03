A total civil court in the courts of Ras Al Khaimah has ruled that it has no jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed by a Gulf citizen, in which he demanded the expulsion of his ex-wife from his home and handing him over to him, under the pretext that she obtained a dwelling for a nursery fee of 70 thousand dirhams, and she is not entitled to stay in the house owned by him, and the plaintiff refused (Gulf ) Leaving her ex-husband’s house, on the pretext that she participated in buying it for 300,000 dirhams.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which he demanded the ruling to expel the defendant from the home owned by him, obligate her to hand him over to him in the condition he was in during the period of marriage, and obligate her to pay the expenses and attorney fees.

He explained that the defendant was his wife with the correct Sharia contract, and disputes arose between them, and as a result she instituted a divorce lawsuit for harm, and a judgment was issued to her for divorce and the legal rights established after the divorce, and the ruling included obligating him to pay her 70,000 dirhams of a foster home rent annually.

He indicated that he implemented the ruling by direct debit from his bank account, and then she is not entitled to remain in the house owned by him.

He added that despite receiving the alimony for the house, she still resides in his residence and refuses to leave it, laying her hand on him to place a usurper without a legal or legal justification that allows her to do so, and without his will, and the defendant’s attorney submitted a defense memorandum in which he insisted that the court does not have the jurisdiction of any kind. By looking into the lawsuit, and the defendant decided that she was ready to hand over the house to the plaintiff as soon as she received the 300,000 dirhams she paid to buy the house.

The text of the ruling stated that the court established that the defendant is the custodian of her children and resides in the marital home, and has obtained a ruling for a foster home rent of 70 thousand dirhams, and the judgment has become final, and that the court has adapted the case as recovering a custody home.

She added that the wife’s request to her husband after her divorce from him to return what she gave him during their marital relationship, to invest him or to build a home or so, falls within the disputes related to personal status matters.

She indicated that the plaintiff had submitted a document for the plaintiff’s declaration stating that she participated with him in the final finishing of the house, and helped him buy the home’s obligations of air conditioners, kitchens and doors with a value of 300,000 dirhams, and that she decided before the court to prepare her to hand over the house to the plaintiff upon receiving her money, which is the matter that the Personal Status Court shall consider. .

