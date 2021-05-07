The Personal Status Court in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to annul the marriage contract of a (Gulf) woman from her husband (Khaleeji), in exchange for her giving up all her legal rights of spousal maintenance, multiple, fun, and late dowry, with proof of her custody of her child, and obligating the defendant to give her a custody home At a value of 36 thousand dirhams annually, an amount of 2,500 dirhams, the value of insurance from the date of khula, 250 dirhams a month, nursery rent, from the date of the judgment, and an amount of 15 thousand dirhams for furnishing the house, obligating him to pay her 1,200 dirhams for the expenses of the child, and paying the electricity and water bills for the nursery dwelling.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit demanding the verdict to divorce her husband and prove custody of her child, as a result of disagreements between them, and he assaulted and expelled her from the house and wrote a report against her in the police, which prompted her to file the case, demanding the annulment of the marriage contract in exchange for her giving up her legitimate rights, while obliging him to pay her Two thousand dirhams for the child’s alimony, proof of the custody of her child, and 36,000 dirhams for nursery housing rent, 2,500 dirhams for insurance, 5,000 dirhams for home furnishing, 1,000 dirhams per month for nursery fees, 1,000 dirhams per month for maid’s rent, and payment of housing bills.

The woman explained that she hates life with the husband and cannot continue with him, and refuses reconciliation, while the husband’s attorney, Hanan al-Bayadh, presented a memorandum demanding that the divorce lawsuit be rejected because of her client’s adherence to his wife and child, indicating that the wife provokes issues and disputes, and that her client’s refusal to divorce is not intransigent but rather adherence to his wife. He made sure that his daughter lived between them.

She added that in the event that the plaintiff is ruled to annul the marriage contract by khula, then the appropriate allowance must be paid to her client, equal to the material damage he suffered as a result of the marriage costs incurred by him, his inability to marry again, and the ruling to drop the custody of the child to the plaintiff and hand it over to her father due to the lack of the trust condition. , As the plaintiff committed the crime of theft and embezzlement from the defendant, and a court ruling was issued against her.

The text of the personal status court ruling stated that the woman adhered to the divorce request after filing a divorce case for harm and was rejected, in addition to the short marital period and the existence of mutual communications between the two parties and the defendant’s decision regarding his refusal of the plaintiff to return to the marital home, which indicates the existence of a state of dissonance. The disagreement between the two parties prevents the tithe in favor and the performance of marital rights, which is the matter with which the court proceeds in light of the defendant’s refusal to divorce to the judiciary to annul the marriage contract by khula in exchange for the plaintiff’s forfeiting her private legitimate rights.

She explained that she believes that the interest of the child lies in staying with her mother to take care of her and educate her, as she is the most capable of meeting her requirements of kindness and tenderness, and since the defendant did not present what would affect the plaintiff’s authority to custody the child except the report submitted against her, which the court is not reassured about as an obstacle to custody. Accordingly, it provides for proof of the plaintiff’s custody of her child, and obligates the defendant to pay to the plaintiff: a nursery housing of 36,000 dirhams annually, 2,500 dirhams the value of insurance, 250 dirhams a month nursery rent, 15,000 dirhams for furnishing the house, 1,200 dirhams for the child’s expenses, and the payment of electricity and water bills.





