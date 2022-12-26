(Khaleeji) implemented a plan to defraud a (Gulf) girl, and seize 40 thousand dirhams from her, as he deluded her with his ability to open a company for her worth 40 thousand dirhams to sell cars, and he forged his identity and all papers and documents and even the name of his sister, and the Public Prosecution accused the defendant of committing a crime Forgery in an unofficial document, by replacing his identity in the document of the partnership contract, and writing down the name of another person, the passport number and the identity of another person and signing it, and that was through the means of information technology.

The Court of First Instance in Ras Al Khaimah ruled, in absentia, that the accused be imprisoned for a year for all the charges attributed to him for connection, as the defendant did not pay the sums owed to him despite the plaintiff’s communication with him, and asking him amicably to pay them, but all attempts failed, which prompted her to raise A lawsuit before the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court to obtain its funds.

And the case papers stated that the defendant deluded the plaintiff into opening a company, and accordingly she transferred 40 thousand dirhams to him, and he asked her to transfer the amount at the expense of his sister, and upon the transfer, the plaintiff asked him for a paper to prove her partnership with him to guarantee her right, as he made the paper, but without writing his data In the correct way, because she did not know his identity because he impersonated someone else.

And the papers indicated that after confirming that he had received the amount, he began to procrastinate and apologize with fake excuses, as the plaintiff went to his house to verify his address and identity, and it became clear that he continued to defraud and defraud other people, and that his family had disowned his business, as it turned out that the one who sent the amount to her is not His sister, after her family asked if one of his sisters was called (Maitha), but it was confirmed by his family that there is no one with that name.

She indicated that the plaintiff opened a complaint against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Court of First Instance, and despite the issuance of a ruling against him, he did not pay the sums owed to him.

She added that the plaintiff filed a civil suit before a partial civil court to demand that the defendant pay 40,000 dirhams to her, and accordingly, it was stated in the operative part of the partial civil court ruling that the court has the authority and based on what was included in the minutes of inferences and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and the defendant was referred to the first court. The degree to which he was accused of appropriating the plaintiff’s money for himself by fraudulent means and convicting him of imprisonment for a year in absentia, and that the criminal judgment has become final, and has an authority that the civil court adheres to, with what the court concludes with the defendant’s seizure of 40 thousand dirhams belonging to the plaintiff, was unjustly, and he Pursuant to the provisions of Article 318 of the Civil Transactions Law, she is required to return the amount that he unjustly received.