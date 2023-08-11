A traffic accident between a young Gulf man and an Arab girl, as a result of him colliding with her vehicle from behind, turned into a quarrel and threat. The plaintiff called Saed to inspect the accident, but the defendant shouted at her in an inappropriate way.

He asked her about the reason for her contact with Saed, and threatened her to harm her, taking advantage of the position of his relatives.

He called on his driver to smash the plaintiff’s vehicle and smash those inside it, in the presence of witnesses, so the plaintiff filed a complaint with the police, and the defendant was referred to the Criminal Court, which ruled that he be fined 6,000 dirhams for the charges against him.

The case papers stated that in view of the material and moral damages suffered by the plaintiff, she is requesting a judgment to oblige the defendant to compensate her with 50 thousand dirhams, and to oblige him to pay the expenses.

The defendant’s representative submitted a response memorandum in which he requested a ruling to dismiss the case for lack of validity and evidence, because his client was not the owner of the vehicle that the plaintiff claimed collided with her vehicle, but rather that the driver of the vehicle worked for his client’s mother.

He denied insulting or threatening her, and that the witness whose testimony the court relied on did not work with her testimony, because of a dispute between them.

The plaintiff did not provide any evidence to prove her claim, and pointed out that the penal order on which she relied has no evidence before the civil courts, and originally requested the ruling to dismiss the case for lack of validity and proof, and as a precaution to refer the case for investigation, hear witnesses, and compel the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

And according to the ruling of the Civil Court of First Instance in Ras Al Khaimah, two charges were brought against the accused: “verbally threatening the victim to harm her, taking advantage of the position of his relatives to sow terror in her,” and “insulting the victim by calling her a liar, and her desire to file a communication to obtain money.” mind. A criminal order was issued against the accused, fining him 5,000 dirhams.

The court added that the plaintiff based her request for compensation on the material and moral harm suffered by her, based on the authority of the criminal order to convict the defendant after it became a final judgment, and it was found from the statements of the witness recorded in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the defendant addressed her in an inappropriate manner and his voice was High, as the “Saed” employee who came to inspect the incident testified that the defendant spoke to the plaintiff in a provocative and bullying manner.

The court indicated that it considers that a mistake has been proven on the part of the defendant, which is represented in insulting the plaintiff, and based on the statements of the witnesses who were heard, the court considers that these words are an insult and a violation of the plaintiff’s consideration and a threat to her, and pressure on her through the position of his relatives, with what it sees. That the defendant’s fault is proven, and that the moral damage incurred by her in terms of insult, feeling of fear and threat is constant, and it is a damage that arose directly from the defendant’s fault, and therefore the causal relationship between the moral damage you claim and the fault attributed to the defendant is provided.

She pointed out that there is no need for the defendant to comply with his request to hear the witnesses, as long as the court sufficed with the testimony of the witnesses who were present at the incident, and relied on their testimony, which was consistent with the statements of the plaintiff, and the court tended to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 6,000 dirhams in compensation for the damage she suffered. literary.

And she added: «As for material compensation, the papers are devoid of any evidence proving the occurrence of this damage claimed by the plaintiff, with what the court deems with him to reject it, and accordingly it requires the defendant to pay the plaintiff 6,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage she suffered, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees, expenses and attorney’s fees. And the case was dismissed with more requests than that.

• The girl filed a complaint with the police and the young man was referred to the criminal court.