A Khaleeji filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Federal Court, demanding that two women pay him 180,000 dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages incurred by him, as a result of their intentional harm to him, after they submitted a false criminal report, claiming that he had forged an official document of a real estate sale contract. without their knowledge.

He stated that the Public Prosecution acquitted him and issued its decision with a memorandum excluding a criminal suspicion against him, due to the lack of validity and proof of the defendant’s claim, and it also charged them with false communication, after the Public Prosecution proved the crime of false communication against them, and imposed a penalty of reprimand and warning on them, and warned them in its decision against Go back to what happened to them in the future.

The plaintiff explained that one of the reasons that prompted him to sue the two defendants was that he incurred large sums of money and expenses as a result of being summoned and frequenting police stations, prosecution offices, criminal laboratories, the penal department, and others for a period exceeding eight months, and the subsequent waste of his time.

The court pointed out that compensation claims are not filed in response to every accusation, whatever its causes, circumstances, and justifications, and the plaintiff must raise the issue of the lack of accusation based on maliciousness, and in light of the defendants using a legitimate right, the court rejects the lawsuit and obliges the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.