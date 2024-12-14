Juan Guillermo Monsalve is called to testify in the process in which the former president is accused of crimes of bribery and procedural fraud

Updated at 9:30 p.m.





Juan Guillermo Monsalve, a key witness in the trial of former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe, was hospitalized this Saturday as a result of a heart attack.

Uribe, president from 2002 to 2010, has been formally accused of bribery crimes witnesses in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud within the framework of an investigation that began in 2018.

Among the witnesses cited are, above all, the former paramilitaries Salvatore Mancuso, Juan Guillermo Monsalve, and Senator Iván Cepeda, as well as other ex-combatants such as Juan Carlos “el Tuso” Sierra and Pablo Hernán Sierra.

Inmate Juan Guillermo Monsalve, a key witness in the trial against Mr. Uribe Vélez, has just suffered a heart attack. He has been urgently transferred by Inpec to a hospital center. We request from the authorities all the security necessary to preserve his life. — Miguel Angel Del Río Malo (@migueldelrioabg) December 14, 2024

«Inmate Juan Guillermo Monsalve, a key witness in the trial against Mr. Uribe Vélez, has just suffered a heart attack. He has been urgently transferred by Inpec to a hospital center,” explained his lawyer. Miguel Ángel del Ríoin a statement published on his social network account X.