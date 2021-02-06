Marcelo Gallardo knew it because the leaders had made it clear to him: they had to sell and then “go on the market.” Thus, after the sale of Santiago Sosa to Atlanta United of MLS (Major League Soccer) and with the imminent departure of Ignacio “Nacho” Fernández to Atlético Mineiro, led by Jorge Sampaoli in Brazil, River is preparing for a week that may be key regarding incorporations. Agustin Palavecino (24 years) and José Antonio Paradela (22) are those pointed out by the Doll and for whom the leaders have been negotiating for weeks.

Two offers rejected Deportivo Cali for Palavecino. The last was for the purchase of half of the 24-year-old midfielder’s pass (35% in cash and the remaining 15 in installments to be paid in 12 months). “50% or nothing”, the Colombians answered, that They do not look down on being equal partners with the Núñez club. It is expected that in the next few hours River will stretch and be able to acquire that portion of the pass from the offensive midfielder that emerged from Platense. The operation would be around 2 million dollars. An encouraging fact: the footballer was not concentrated to play this Sunday against Patriotas for the fifth date of Colombian football.

José Paradela caught Gallardo’s attention when he had barely played a couple of matches in the First Division with Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata. They quickly branded it as the successor of Nacho Fernandez for their physical resemblance, for their technical qualities and for their origins. They were both born in the towns of July 9: Nacho in Dudignac and Paradela in Quiroga. The Gymnastics midfielder is 22 years old and completed 27 matches in First Division, without scoring goals. His pass would also be valued at 2 million dollars and a group of businessmen could get in to bring him closer to River. This Saturday he started in the friendly that he Lobo, Diego Maradona’s former team, He beat San Lorenzo.

And while the transfer market moves, Gallardo continues to prepare the team for the debut of next Wednesday the 10th against Defensores de Pronunciamiento, for the first round of the Argentine Cup. For that game the Doll you will not be able to count on the Colombian Jorge Carrascal, who has not yet joined the group after catching Covid-19. In addition, we will have to see the evolution of Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Ferreira and Nacho Fernández, who this Saturday morning trained “differently” at the River Camp, Ezeiza, a site where they will repeat the practice (behind closed doors) this Sunday from 9.

JCH.