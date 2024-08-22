Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is reportedly willing to terminate his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and leave for free next summer.
Lunin joined Madrid in 2018 and, after two years on loan, has spent the past four seasons in the shadows of Thibaut Courtois, whose serious injury last year saw him make 31 appearances for the club, 14 more than he managed in the previous three campaigns combined.
Lunin, who is in the final year of his contract and has returned to the dugout following Courtois’ recovery, is at a crossroads in his career. Madrid are believed to have submitted an offer to extend the Ukraine international’s contract but have yet to receive a response.
According to SPORT This is because Lunin’s current plan is to let his contract run out, which would allow him to choose any club he wants as a free agent next summer.
Madrid have been putting pressure on Lunin all summer to give a definitive answer about his future. They are willing to renew his contract or sell him for around 30 million euros, but they want enough time to find a suitable replacement.
Lunin’s indecision is not only a problem for Madrid, but could cause problems for Chelsea in their effort to sell the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Kepa spent last season on loan at Madrid following the loss of Courtois and made 20 appearances for the club, initially starting as a starter before losing his place to Lunin for the second half of the season.
The 29-year-old, who is in the final year of his own contract, is desperate to return to Madrid and the Spanish side see him as a potential target if they need to replace Lunin before the end of the summer transfer window.
However, with Lunin seemingly set to stay at Madrid, a move for Kepa is unlikely to materialise.
