“Cold head. We would do very well to turn the Palau into a complicated fief, ”asked Joan Peñarroya, knowing that Barça was played at home to get into the Playoff area (the first 6) of the Euroleague, when playing four of the last six days in the Palau. Before the party, “one of the most in the form of Europe,” the tiebreaker was played in the ninth position, and did not fail to the challenge. Thank you, above all, to the longing for Kevin Punter, happily reappeared for Barça.

Prodigious appearance

The reappearance of Pinter, along with Brizuela, gave a boost to Barça, which went from 11-18 to 40-36

The New York bombarder returned after almost a month off due to a shoulder injury to Tenerife in the Cup. And before his exequipo, Punter showed that he is the leader who needed the team: he scored four triples without failure to insufflate life to Barça, from 13-23 to 30-32 of the beginning of the second quarter, and despite the fact that he went out in the third quarter, he ended up signing a recital with 25 points and 4 Assistance (29 valuation).

However, Barça’s start could not be more disappointing, in the line of recent times: a partial of 3-10 in three minutes that forced Peñarroya to ask for the first dead half, desperate for the very loose defense and the inoperance in the shot. The hole became -10 (the 3-13 of the second triple of Mike). Barça recovered slightly, with only four baskets in 7 minutes (11-18), and then Peñarroya gave entry to Brizuela and Kevin Punter. Glorious decision.

The New Yorker put three triples (22-27) and Darío Brizuela accompanied him with the room followed to close the first quarter with renewed hopes (25-32).

From the hand of a huge acerp, Barça took the first rent with the 37-36 of Anderson at 14 minutes. The American escort highlighted the advantage with his fifth triple, which put 40-36 and forced Zeljko Obradovic to ask for time. Although the Serbian could not stop the Blaugrana storm: a partial of 29-9 in a second huge quarter that led to the maximum advantage (+13), the 54-41, with 17 points of Punter in 10 minutes. The Palau had not had so much fun with his team.

Second time

Of kneading 16 points ahead (57-41), to notice the breath of the partition in the co-fourth (65-61) with a 9-20 partial

Barça was released. Satoransky scored his first triple and fired the advantage to +16 (57-41), the most bulky rent for the Blaugrana.

However, far from putting cruise speed and finishing the work, Barça relaxed in excess, fell benefits in his good defense, apron two triples, and the party gradually approached. Isiaha Mike put 65-61, the maximum approximation of the Serbs, after a partial of 9-20. Danger in the Palau.

Anderson appeared with a triple to remove Barça at 7 (68-61), but the party had smelled the blood and tied the score (68-63) … until in the last minute between Metu and Brizuela they put a 5-0 that led to 73-67, a 6-point rent to face the last room with confidence (73-67).

Luckily for the Blaugrana, the aim was scarce in the last manga and reappeared the best versions of Kevin Plant and Satoransky to finish off the victory, very important for Barça to look for the Playoff squares of the Euroleague. Now it is sixth of the classification.