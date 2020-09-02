Senator Edward Markey (left) and Joseph Kennedy III, during their last debate for the Massachusetts primary. Barry Chin / Globe Staff / AP

He could be the first member of the Kennedy saga to lose an election in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In one of the nation’s latest state primaries, 39-year-old Joseph ‘Joe’ Kennedy III faces his Democratic Party partner Senator Ed Markey, 74, on Tuesday.

Educated at Harvard, Stanford and a long list of prestigious centers, the photogenic Kennedy had a brief experience in the Peace Corps – an international aid program created by his great-uncle, President John F. Kennedy. Grandson of Robert Kennedy – brother of JFK-, the young redhead – who shoots words when speaking with the speed of a submachine gun – worked for a few years as a lawyer before making the leap to politics innate in the DNA of the kingdom of Camelot and becoming representative of the United States Congress in 2012.

The chronicle of his attempt to win the senatorial seat that Ted Kennedy, his great-uncle, held until his death for more than 47 years was not announced. However, in early August last year, a poll showed that in a hypothetical primary Kennedy was leading the Senate nomination by 17 points against Markey. Before the month was up, Joe Kennedy proclaimed his candidacy.

They say a Kennedy from Massachusetts who wants to be a senator is as obvious as the perennial clam chowder that appears on every menu in New England. And yet today, the percentages are not favorable to the young Kennedy, who would obtain only 40% of the votes tonight, compared to 52% of his experienced opponent.

Also, what should be playing in Kennedy’s favor may be stealing votes. His youth is not a passport to victory as in other electoral races in which newcomers to politics have ousted the politician who is well off in office. As if this were not enough, the veteran Markey has obtained the support of the most left wing of the party, embodied by the representative of New York Ocasio-Cortez, with whom he presented the New Green Deal plan.

And what should work in his favor as a trademark of a good politician, having the Kennedy surname, has cost him criticism for allegedly taking for granted that he deserves the position as if it were a lifetime inheritance the name that for the Americans is the closest to what a European royal dynasty could be. On Twitter and other social networks, he was described as “the privileged prince.”

If Markey has Ocasio-Cortez, Kennedy has behind him the apparatus of the Democratic Party. In 2018, Kennedy was chosen by then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to replicate President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. It is there that Markey assures that he is the “anti-establishment” candidate, the man who fights to maintain his office against the descendant of a dynasty that has never lost a single election since 1947.

Kennedy defends himself by asking for an opportunity, the opportunity to prove that he is more than just a legendary last name in American politics. “It is my name that is on the ballot, not my father’s [congresista durante muchos años junto a Markey], neither that of my grandfather nor that of my great-uncles, “he explains in an interview on CNN. “Vote for me,” he says.