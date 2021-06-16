Monza Circuit Karting is born at the Monza Circuit, a semi-permanent kart track in the internal Parabolic area for the enjoyment of adults and children. Starting Saturday June 19, motor enthusiasts have the opportunity to live a kart driving experience in the Temple of Speed ​​thanks to a 480-meter track specially set up a few meters from the famous Parabolic curve.

Monza Circuit Karting is open to adults and children from 6 years. For the little ones up to 14 years (with a minimum height of 125 cm), there are three 4-stroke mini karts available. Fans over 14 and adults can rent six 4-stroke karts. All karts have internal combustion engines and a helmet is also provided with the rental. The service is managed in full compliance with Covid regulations. Each pilot will in fact be provided with a disposable balaclava. The track is made with completely eco-friendly barriers because created with recyclable materials and designed to guarantee the highest safety standards for pilots.

The fun and fast kart track, also equipped with a starting grid, will be open from 9.30 to 19 on the days before holidays and holidays. The weekly opening days will be published on the official website of the circuit www.monzanet.it, according to the needs dictated by the events hosted by the racetrack. For a ten-minute kart session, the cost is € 15 for adults and € 12 for children. It will also be possible to rent the track exclusively for individuals and companies.

The Monza Circuit Karting area is equipped with a timing service to challenge your friends, changing rooms and toilets. More information on the activities is available on the website www.monzanet.it or by calling 340 5158269, writing to the e-mail sales@gotrackbarriers.com or, for corporate events, at eventi@monzanet.it.