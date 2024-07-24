A 42-year-old concert-goer at Karol G. died on Wednesday as a result of a blow dealt to him by another spectator at the exit of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. According to police sources, the two men had a brief argument over an alleged recording the victim was making and the attacker slapped him, causing him to fall and hit his head hard, fracturing part of his skull. Shortly after the altercation, the municipal police present in the area as part of the security detail for the macro-concert arrested the attacker, who has been in custody since then. The investigation is now in the hands of the National Police’s Homicide Group VI.

It was past one in the morning, the last chords of Karol G.’s concert had just been played in the last of the four evenings that the Colombian singer has offered in Madrid and the thousands of spectators were leaving the venue. At that moment, a 42-year-old man on the corner of Calle Padre Damián and Calle Alberto Alcocer takes out his mobile phone and places it in a vertical position.

Some girls think he is recording them, while the victim’s entourage claims that the victim was making a video call to show the atmosphere outside the concert, according to the testimonies collected by the police. The girls dressed in pink start an argument with the man in which they reproach him for stopping filming them and another individual gets into the fight and ends up slapping him, knocking him to the ground.

The victim fell backwards and fractured the back of his skull. This impact caused severe head trauma. The man was knocked unconscious and began to bleed from his ear. Municipal police officers who were nearby regulating traffic rushed to attend to the injured man until the emergency services arrived. When the paramedics arrived, they intubated the man and took him to hospital in serious condition. A few hours later he died without anything being done to save him.

