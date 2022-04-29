A woman has been hospitalized after being attacked by a kangaroo in Queensland, on the east coast of Australia.

The Queensland Ambulance Authority said the victim sustained multiple wounds from a kangaroo at 0910 am on Friday (2310 Thursday GMT) in the city of

Coastal Gold Coast, about 80 kilometers south of Brisbane.

The victim was transferred in a stable condition to a local hospital. Local media reported that the victim is a woman in her sixties who suffered a number of cut wounds to her head, face, arms and legs.