A man has died and two other people have been injured in an accident that occurred last Wednesday night on the A-7 near Motril, in the province of Granada, and in which, according to calls made to 112, involved a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecem 112), attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Board, telephone number 112 received minutes before 9:30 p.m. the first of several calls alerting about what a car that was going in the opposite direction had caused an accident with several vehicles involved at kilometer 892 of the A-7, direction Málaga.

From the coordinating room was activated immediately to the Health Emergency Center 061, which mobilized a mobile ICU, to the Civil Traffic Guard, to the Motril Firefighters and to road maintenance.

Members of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service had to rescue from inside the damaged vehicles. to a woman and a man, the latter had already died.

The accident caused the total closure of the road at kilometer 891, although traffic It has already been restored.